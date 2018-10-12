The White House reached out to Nancy Brinker, the founder of the Susan G. Komen foundation, on Wednesday to ask if she would be open to consideration for US ambassador to the United Nations, a Republican source close to the White House has told CNN.
Brinker went through Senate confirmation before serving as US ambassador to Hungary and as the chief of protocol at the State Department during President George W. Bush's administration.
Government and public administration
Government bodies and offices
Government departments and authorities
Government organizations - Intl
International relations
International relations and national security
State departments and diplomatic services
United Nations
US federal government
White House
The White House believes Brinker could be fast-tracked to confirmation, making her a strong candidate, the source told CNN.
Brinker stepped down as CEO of the Komen foundation in 2012 after backlash over the group's decision to cut off funding to Planned Parenthood. She has said she did not step down because of the criticisms over the funding decision. After donations to the foundation dropped, the organization eventually reversed the decision.
The Komen foundation advocates for breast cancer awareness and was named in honor of Brinker's sister Susan Komen, who died from the disease.
President Donald Trump's current ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, announced Tuesday that she would be stepping down.
Related Content
- Nancy Brinker under consideration for UN ambassador
- Nancy Pelosi Fast Facts
- Pruitt says flying coach is under consideration
- UN Ambassador Nikki Haley resigns
- Kavanaugh nomination consideration officially begins on the Senate floor
- Dina Powell takes herself out of consideration for UN role
- What Nancy Kerrigan thinks of 'I, Tonya'
- Nancy Pelosi's mistake on identity politics
- Nancy Pelosi has a major impeachment problem
- Belgium expected to appoint female Saudi ambassador