URGENT - Pentagon temporarily grounds new F-35 jets after crash

(CNN) -- The Defense Department has temporarily grounded all of its 245 F-35 fighter jets for inspection ...

Posted: Oct. 11, 2018 3:02 PM
Updated: Oct. 11, 2018 3:02 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- The Defense Department has temporarily grounded all of its 245 F-35 fighter jets for inspection of a potentially faulty engine part in the wake of last month's crash in South Carolina. Initial data from the ongoing investigation into the September 28 crash indicates a fuel tube may have been faulty. In response, all US military F-35s will be inspected as well as F-35s operated by US allies.

