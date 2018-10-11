Rafael Nadal helps clear up after Majorca floods

Tennis great Rafa Nadal has joined in with clean-up efforts following devastating flash floods in his native Majorca which have left at least 10 people dead and others missing.

The 17-time grand slam champion was out with a broom on the streets of Sant Llorenç, a town near the east coast of the Spanish island, clearing mud and water from the roads.

Nadal, who returned to the top of the world rankings after a record 11th victory at this year's French Open, owns a tennis academy in the nearby town of Manacor which he offered up to victims left homeless in the wake of the flooding.

"Sad day in Majorca," Nadal wrote on Twitter. "My most sincere condolences to the families of the passed and those hurt by the severe floods in San Llorenç.

"As we did yesterday [Tuesday], we're again offering the facilities of the Rafa Nadal Academy for all those affected if they need housing."

Members of the military and the emergency services have been deployed to the Sant Llorenç area, where roads have been cut off and schools were closed Wednesday because of the flooding.

The UK Foreign Office confirmed that two of the 10 people killed were British citizens, while regional authorities also said that a child remains missing.

Nadal's rival Novak Djokovic sent a message of support to the victims while competing at the Shanghai Masters in China.

"I want to send my best wishes and strength and good energy to everyone to go through this. I can only imagine how difficult it is, especially for people who have been in the epicenter of everything," said the Serb.

"I want to send a big hug and a friendly regard to Rafa Nadal -- well done amigo for helping out."

Real Madrid footballer and Majorca native Marco Asensio also tweeted his support to the victims of the flash floods.

"My most heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the deceased due to the severe flooding in Sant Llorenç," wrote the midfielder. "All of my support for those affected."

Champions League winner Real Madrid sent its "condolences" to all those affected in the floods and held a minute's silence before training Thursday.