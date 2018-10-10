NY man charged with building 200-lb bomb to allegedly detonate on Election Day

A New York man has been charged with building a 200-pound bomb he allegedly planned to detonate on Washington's National Mall on Election Day.
Paul Rosenfeld, 56, appeared in federal court on Wednesday after law enforcement agents found an explosive device in his basement on Tuesday, according to a news release from the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.
Bombs and explosive devices
Continents and regions
Elections and campaigns
Government and public administration
New York (State)
New York City
North America
Northeastern United States
Politics
The Americas
United States
Weapons and arms
Bombings
Unrest, conflicts and war
Rosenfeld was pulled over while driving, and in an interview with law enforcement agents, he admitted to purchasing black powder online, transporting it to his house in New York from New Jersey and constructing an explosive device in his basement, the news release said. He also said he has previously built smaller explosives to test the devices, according to the release.
The explosive device was removed by FBI bomb technicians, and law enforcement also found a system built to trigger explosions in his home, the news release said.
A series of letters and text messages sent during August and September also show Rosenfeld intended to detonate the device as a way to bring attention to a political ideology called "sortition," according to the news release, which it describes as a "theory that advocates the random selection of government officials."
It was not immediately clear if Rosenfeld is being represented by an attorney.
"As alleged in the complaint, Paul M. Rosenfeld planned to detonate a large explosive to kill himself and draw attention to his radical political beliefs. Had he been successful, Rosenfeld's alleged plot could have claimed the lives of innocent bystanders and caused untold destruction," US Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said in a statement.
Rosenfeld has been charged with one count of unlawfully manufacturing a destructive device and one count of interstate transportation and receipt of an explosive. Each charge has a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
Related Content
- NY man charged with building 200-lb bomb to allegedly detonate on Election Day
- New York explosion: Man detonates pipe bomb in 'attempted terrorist attack,' officials say
- Package detonates outside Texas church weeks after unexploded bomb found in the same city
- Soldier who built and detonated a bomb in Louisiana gets 11-year prison sentence
- Man charged after allegedly striking dog in head with hammer
- Man allegedly steals sex toy charged with assault
- Man charged after allegedly pointing gun at Amazon driver
- Explosive detonated at the US embassy in Beijing
- Authorities detonate mysterious mine floating in Puget Sound
- Special election rebuff builds Trump's losing streak