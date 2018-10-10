Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Colin Kaepernick wants to trademark his image

Colin Kaepernick wants to trademark his face.The former NFL player's company, Inked Flash, filed with...

Posted: Oct. 10, 2018 6:35 PM
Updated: Oct. 10, 2018 6:35 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Colin Kaepernick wants to trademark his face.

The former NFL player's company, Inked Flash, filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office an image of his face to use on a variety of products and events.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Colin Kaepernick

Intellectual property

Intellectual property law

Law and legal system

Marketing and advertising

Sports figures

Trademark law

Trademarks

The application, filed Friday, October 5, indicates he wants to use the image on lampshades, cell phone cases and clothing. He also wants to use the logo in conjunction with "workshops and seminars in self empowerment and awareness."

In August, Kaepernick filed a trademark for the phrase "I'm With Kap."

Kaepernick's agent didn't immediately reply to a request for comment on Friday's filing.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback hasn't played in the NFL since 2016. That year, he began kneeling during the national anthem to raise awareness about police brutality against African-Americans and other racial injustices.

He has recently been back in the spotlight because of a new Nike ad campaign. The ad shows a black-and-white picture of his face and a caption that reads "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything."

The ad drew criticism from some who say his protests during the anthem were disrespectful, but it registered with Nike's core customers of younger Americans in big cities. More people aged 18 to 34 supported the Kaepernick ad than those who opposed it, according to an SSRS Omnibus poll provided exclusively to CNN in September.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events