What to expect from Hurricane Michael in these key Florida cities

Here's a quick rundown of what to expect today at some key cities in Michael's path. (All times in ET)...

Posted: Oct. 10, 2018 10:06 PM
Updated: Oct. 10, 2018 10:06 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's a quick rundown of what to expect today at some key cities in Michael's path. (All times in ET)

Apalachicola

Hurricane force winds (75 mph+): Just before noon

Worst conditions: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rainfall expected: 6 to 10 inches

Storm surge expected: 9 to 14 feet

Destin

Hurricane force winds (75 mph+): Around noon

Worst conditions: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Rainfall expected: 3 to 6 inches

Storm surge expected: 5 to 8 feet

Panama City Beach

Hurricane force winds (75 mph+): Just before noon

Worst conditions: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Rainfall expected: 6 to 10 inches

Storm surge expected: 7 to 11 feet

Pensacola

Hurricane force winds: Not expected to reach hurricane force

Worst conditions: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Rainfall expected: 1 to 2 inches

Storm surge expected: 2 to 4 feet

Tallahassee

Hurricane force winds: Only when the center is passing around 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Worst conditions: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m

Rainfall expected: 6 to 10 inches

