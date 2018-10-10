Here's a quick rundown of what to expect today at some key cities in Michael's path. (All times in ET)
Apalachicola
Accidents, disasters and safety
Coastal areas
Environment and natural resources
Hurricanes
Landforms and ecosystems
Natural disasters
Severe weather
Tropical storms
Weather
Hurricane force winds (75 mph+): Just before noon
Worst conditions: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Rainfall expected: 6 to 10 inches
Storm surge expected: 9 to 14 feet
Destin
Hurricane force winds (75 mph+): Around noon
Worst conditions: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Rainfall expected: 3 to 6 inches
Storm surge expected: 5 to 8 feet
Panama City Beach
Hurricane force winds (75 mph+): Just before noon
Worst conditions: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Rainfall expected: 6 to 10 inches
Storm surge expected: 7 to 11 feet
Pensacola
Hurricane force winds: Not expected to reach hurricane force
Worst conditions: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Rainfall expected: 1 to 2 inches
Storm surge expected: 2 to 4 feet
Tallahassee
Hurricane force winds: Only when the center is passing around 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Worst conditions: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m
Rainfall expected: 6 to 10 inches
Related Content
- What to expect from Hurricane Michael in these key Florida cities
- Michael, now a Category 1 hurricane, expected to strengthen
- Deadly Hurricane Michael devastates Florida Panhandle before moving inland
- Hurricane Michael strengthens before landfall
- See Hurricane Michael from space
- Evacuations ordered ahead of Hurricane Michael
- Watch Hurricane Michael's 155 mph winds
- Hurricane Michael upgraded to Category 4 storm
- This is what Florida looks like as Hurricane Michael batters the region
- A look at Florida's most dangerous hurricanes