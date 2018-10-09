Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Officials on scene at hit-and-run in Toney Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Trump on Haley replacement: 'Ivanka would be incredible, but it doesn't mean I'd pick her'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his daughter Ivanka Trump would be "incredible" as US ambassador to t...

Posted: Oct. 9, 2018 5:03 PM
Updated: Oct. 9, 2018 5:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his daughter Ivanka Trump would be "incredible" as US ambassador to the United Nations but said he would be "accused of nepotism" if he appointed her to succeed the out-going Nikki Haley.

"I've heard a lot of names. I've heard Ivanka. How good would Ivanka be?" Trump said as he took questions from reporters on the South Lawn of the White House. "I think Ivanka would be incredible, but it doesn't mean I'd pick her. Because I'd be accused of nepotism even though I'm not sure there's anybody more competent in the world."

Celebrities

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Ivanka Trump

Nikki Haley

Political Figures - US

US federal government

White House

Shortly after his comments, Ivanka Trump took herself out of the running for the ambassadorship, tweeting Tuesday evening that she knows "the President will nominate a formidable replacement for Ambassador Haley."

"That replacement will not be me," she said.

The President said he is considering "numerous people" including his former deputy national security adviser Dina Powell, whom he said "is under consideration."

"We actually have many names," Trump said.

Later in the gaggle, the President said his daughter would be "dynamite" as UN ambassador.

Trump told reporters earlier Tuesday that he expects to name a replacement for Haley in the next "two to three weeks," and said that he would be talking about candidates with the former South Carolina governor and others. Haley will serve until the end of the year, he said.

"I can say many people want to do it and they want to do it," Trump said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events