CNN to host prime-time political events ahead of midterm elections

CNN will host two debates and a town hall for three highly contested races ahead of the 2018 midterm elections, the network announced Tuesday.

The two Florida debates and a town hall originating from the US-Mexico border will air live in prime time across all CNN platforms and be translated into Spanish for CNN en Español viewers.

2018 Midterm elections Continents and regions Elections (by type) Elections and campaigns Florida Government and public administration Government bodies and offices Government organizations - US Governors Gubernatorial races Heads of government Midterm elections North America Political candidates Political debates Political events Political Figures - US Politics Presidential debates Rick Scott Southeastern United States State elections The Americas United States US Congress US Federal elections US Presidential elections US Senate US Senate elections

Florida Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson and Florida Republican Gov. Rick Scott will participate in the final debate of their senatorial race on Tuesday, October 16 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT. The hour-long event, which will be moderated by CNN's Wolf Blitzer, will air live from the WEDU studios in Tampa.

Two days later, CNN Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash will moderate a live, one-hour town hall with Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who is running for US Senate, on Thursday, October 18, at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT at the McAllen Performing Arts Center near the US-Mexico border. GOP Sen. Ted Cruz's campaign initially accepted CNN's invitation to participate but later declined, a network official said.

And at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Sunday, October 21, Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Florida, and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, a Democrat, will participate in a one-hour gubernatorial debate moderated by CNN anchor Jake Tapper at WEDU studios.

The two debates and town hall will be available for live stream for subscribers via CNNgo and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. The programs will also be available the day after they air on demand via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.