Bruno Mars gets Ed Sheeran to be his birthday singer

Posted: Oct. 9, 2018 4:34 PM
Updated: Oct. 9, 2018 4:34 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It's good to be Bruno Mars.

The singer "hired" fellow musical artist Ed Sheeran to sing "Happy birthday" to him.

Mars, who turned 33 on Monday, posted a video on Instagram of Sheeran serenading him on his special day.

"You know you've made it when you can hire Ed Sheeran to sing you Happy Birthday," the caption read.

In the video, Sheeran plays the guitar and sings, changing the lyrics up to "Happy birthday dear two-time Super Bowl-performing Bruno."

Mars, who is snacking on some birthday cupcakes, orders Sheeran to do it "Again!"

In August, Sheeran teased the possibility of the two friends collaborating.

"I was in the studio the other day with him," Sheeran told "Entertainment Tonight."

"We know each other very well. We hang out."

