Dakota Johnson wants sexual assault victims to give her a call

Dakota Johnson isn't just speaking out about violence and sexual harassment against women -- she's inviting others to do the same.

And she's giving out her phone number.

The "Fifty Shades of Grey" actress was one of the speakers last week at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City. On Monday, she posted a phone number on Instagram seeking others stories.

"Women and girls in every corner of the world face extreme violence and sexual harassment on a daily basis," she wrote in the post. "Over 800 women and adolescent girls die every day because they do not have access to reliable contraceptives and basic maternity services."

"I don't want to speak for you," Johnson added. "I want to listen to you."

The actress also wrote, "This is my phone number. Tell me your story in my voicemail, and I will listen."

The number, with a New York area code, is 212-653-8806. Calling it yields a recording of Johnson's voice.

"This is Dakota Johnson," it says. "Please leave a voicemail after the tone and I will record and share your story so we can live in a world where she is equal. Thank you."

Johnson and Global Citizen plan on compiling the stories to "get your voices heard," according to her caption. The post offered no further explanation on how that would be done.