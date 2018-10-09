The American Music Awards are just hours away.
Taylor Swift will open the show -- her first awards show performance in nearly three years.
Arts and entertainment
Awards and prizes
Business and industry sectors
Business, economy and trade
Cardi B
Celebrities
Entertainment and arts awards
Media industry
Music
Music and dance
Music awards
Music industry
Taylor Swift
Cardi B and Drake are both nominated for eight awards. Ed Sheeran and Post Malone follow with six nominations each, and Camila Cabello has five.
Related: Cardi B and Drake lead American Music Awards with most nominations
Competition will be fierce for the artist of the year award with Drake, Imagine Dragons, Post Malone, Sheeran and Swift all nominated in the category.
Among the performances, a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin is planned.
"Black-ish" star Tracee Ellis Ross will host the AMAs, which air live on ABC at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT.
Click here for a full list of the nominees.
Related Content
- American Music Awards 2018: What to know about the show
- Billboard Music Awards 2018: What to expect
- Cardi B and Drake lead American Music Awards with most nominations
- Tony Awards 2018 highlights
- American workers in 2018: Show me the money
- Billboard Music Awards 2018: Check out the complete list of winners
- Kendrick Lamar and Ed Sheeran lead Billboard Music Award nominations
- So fetch! 'Mean Girls' musical scores 12 Tony Awards nominations
- K-pop group BTS debuts single at Billboard Music Awards
- MTV VMAs 2018: What we know about music's most unpredictable show