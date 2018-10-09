Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Officials on scene at hit-and-run in Toney Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

American Music Awards 2018: What to know about the show

The American Music Awards are just hours away.Taylor Swift will open the show -- her first awards sho...

Posted: Oct. 9, 2018 4:01 PM
Updated: Oct. 9, 2018 4:01 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The American Music Awards are just hours away.

Taylor Swift will open the show -- her first awards show performance in nearly three years.

Arts and entertainment

Awards and prizes

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Cardi B

Celebrities

Entertainment and arts awards

Media industry

Music

Music and dance

Music awards

Music industry

Taylor Swift

Cardi B and Drake are both nominated for eight awards. Ed Sheeran and Post Malone follow with six nominations each, and Camila Cabello has five.

Related: Cardi B and Drake lead American Music Awards with most nominations

Competition will be fierce for the artist of the year award with Drake, Imagine Dragons, Post Malone, Sheeran and Swift all nominated in the category.

Among the performances, a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin is planned.

"Black-ish" star Tracee Ellis Ross will host the AMAs, which air live on ABC at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT.

Click here for a full list of the nominees.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events