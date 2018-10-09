American Music Awards 2018: What to know about the show

The American Music Awards are just hours away.

Taylor Swift will open the show -- her first awards show performance in nearly three years.

Arts and entertainment Awards and prizes Business and industry sectors Business, economy and trade Cardi B Celebrities Entertainment and arts awards Media industry Music Music and dance Music awards Music industry Taylor Swift

Cardi B and Drake are both nominated for eight awards. Ed Sheeran and Post Malone follow with six nominations each, and Camila Cabello has five.

Competition will be fierce for the artist of the year award with Drake, Imagine Dragons, Post Malone, Sheeran and Swift all nominated in the category.

Among the performances, a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin is planned.

"Black-ish" star Tracee Ellis Ross will host the AMAs, which air live on ABC at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT.

