URGENT - Clinton says Trump remarks at Kavanaugh swearing-in undermine Supreme Court

(CNN) -- Hillary Clinton said Tuesday that President Donald Trump staged a "political rally" at Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's ceremonial swearing-in that "further undermined the image and integrity of the court." "What was done last night in the White House was a political rally. It further undermined the image and integrity of the court," Clinton, Trump's Democratic 2016 election opponent, told CNN's Christiane Amanpour in an exclusive interview.
