Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Officials on scene at hit-and-run in Toney Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

URGENT - Clinton says Trump remarks at Kavanaugh swearing-in undermine Supreme Court

(CNN) -- Hillary Clinton said Tuesday that President Donald Trump staged a "political rally" at Supreme C...

Posted: Oct. 9, 2018 1:02 PM
Updated: Oct. 9, 2018 1:02 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Hillary Clinton said Tuesday that President Donald Trump staged a "political rally" at Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's ceremonial swearing-in that "further undermined the image and integrity of the court." "What was done last night in the White House was a political rally. It further undermined the image and integrity of the court," Clinton, Trump's Democratic 2016 election opponent, told CNN's Christiane Amanpour in an exclusive interview.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events