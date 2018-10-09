Watch Kavanaugh's ceremonial swearing-in

Congrats to New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. On Monday night, he broke Peyton Manning's record to become the NFL's all-time leader in passing. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Hurricane Michael

This morning Hurricane Michael is a Category 2 hurricane, but it will strengthen to become a dangerous Category 3 storm by the time it is expected to hit the Gulf Coast on Wednesday. Most projected storm tracks indicate Michael -- with winds of at least 111 mph -- will hit along the Florida Panhandle sometime Wednesday morning. More than 100 counties from Mobile, Alabama, through the Florida Panhandle are under a state of emergency, and 1,250 National Guardsmen have been activated for duty. After slamming the Gulf Coast, Michael is expected to slog through Georgia and into the Carolinas, parts of which are still reeling from Hurricane Florence.

2. Brett Kavanaugh

When the Supreme Court convenes this morning, Brett Kavanaugh will be on the bench. His long, ugly confirmation fight is over, but the partisan bickering over it continues. The Women's March is expected to arrive at the court this morning to protest Kavanaugh on his first day. And some felt President Donald Trump threw fuel on this partisan fire with his politically charged comments at Kavanaugh's ceremonial swearing-in Monday at the White House. Trump apologized to Kavanaugh for "the terrible pain and suffering" he had to endure during his confirmation hearings.

3. New York limo crash

Hundreds of people gathered Monday night for a vigil near the site of that ghastly limo crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York. Disturbing new details have come out about the wreck. The modified limo failed inspection and shouldn't even have been out on the roads, New York's governor said. The limo's driver, who also died in the accident, wasn't properly licensed. Investigators are still trying to find out why the limo -- packed with 17 people headed to a birthday party at a brewery -- ran through a stop sign and crashed into a parked SUV. It's the deadliest transportation accident in the US in almost a decade.

4. Missing Saudi journalist

Turkey's President wants Saudi Arabia to prove that missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi really left the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul last week like the Saudi government maintains. Khashoggi, a frequent critic of Saudi Arabia's leadership, hasn't been seen since he entered the consulate a week ago to obtain paperwork for his upcoming marriage. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the Saudis should produce video or other evidence to back up their claims. Turkey has asked for permission to search the consulate. Unnamed Turkish officials told some media outlets that Kashoggi was killed in the consulate, but Saudi Arabia denies any involvement in his disappearance.

5. Climate change

We've only got a little over 10 years to stave off "unprecedented" changes in how we live on this planet before crossing the line -- perhaps permanently -- into disastrous levels of global warming. This dire warning comes from a new UN report. It says the planet will hit the crucial threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels by as early as 2030. That could usher in an era of extreme drought, wildfires, floods and food shortages for hundreds of millions of people. The report urges governments to act now to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Social shutdown

Breaking news: Google+ is still around. More breaking news: But Google is shutting down its social network after a data breach it reportedly never told anyone about.

Tay vs. Ye

Remember when debates about Taylor Swift and Kanye West were just about the music? Yes, those were simpler times. Now it's all about politics.

Star power

The real star emerging from "A Star Is Born" is Charlie, director Bradley Cooper's dog. Cooper cast the lovable pooch himself.

Water works

Elon Musk may not be the most popular person on Wall Street right now, but he's turning into a beloved figure in Flint, Michigan's schools.

Mashup

Need a good reminder to buckle up that seat belt? Then check out this wreck in Arizona. No one was injured, because everyone buckled up.

5,000-plus

The number of people who could still be missing in Indonesia after the September 28 earthquake and tsunami on the island of Sulawesi.

1,000

The number of wild horses in California that federal officials will start rounding up this week. Some will likely be adopted, but others might end up in the slaughterhouse.

Say what?

A dog gets into an argument with a squeaky rubber chicken, and that should be all the cuteness you need to kick-start your Tuesday. (Click to view.)