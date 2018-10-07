Clear

Gillum suspends campaign activity amid Florida tropical storm threat

Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum's campaign said Sunday that he is suspending his camp...

Posted: Oct. 7, 2018 9:05 PM
Updated: Oct. 7, 2018 9:05 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum's campaign said Sunday that he is suspending his campaign activity on Monday and Tuesday to address preparations for Tropical Storm Michael, which is forecast to make a direct hit on Tallahassee, where Gillum is mayor.

The forecast indicates the tropical storm could strengthen to a hurricane by early Wednesday and will likely target the Florida panhandle later that day, according to CNN meteorologist Gene Norman.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Andrew Gillum

Continents and regions

Elections and campaigns

Florida

Government and public administration

Natural disasters

North America

Political Figures - US

Politics

Severe weather

Southeastern United States

The Americas

Tropical storms

United States

Weather

Hurricanes

Rick Scott

Gillum was scheduled to campaign in South Florida on Monday and Tuesday. The Florida gubernatorial election is just weeks away, on November 6.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency Sunday and activated 500 Florida National Guard troops in preparation for the storm.

Gillum became Florida's first African-American nominee for governor when he won the Democratic primary in August. He is in a close race against former Rep. Ron DeSantis, who received the high-profile backing of President Donald Trump and won the Republican primary.

Republicans have in the past been critical of Gillum's administration's response to prior storms. The Republican Party of Florida released two ads attacking Gillum specifically on his response to Hurricane Hermine in 2016.

DeSantis' campaign did not immediately return CNN's request for comment.

Scott, who is running for Senate as the Republican nominee, also suspended his campaign activity for the "next few days," a campaign spokesperson told CNN.

CNN reached out to Sen. Bill Nelson, the Democratic nominee facing off against Scott in November, about his campaign plans.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events