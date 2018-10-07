Gillum suspends campaign activity amid Florida tropical storm threat

Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum's campaign said Sunday that he is suspending his campaign activity on Monday and Tuesday to address preparations for Tropical Storm Michael, which is forecast to make a direct hit on Tallahassee, where Gillum is mayor.
The forecast indicates the tropical storm could strengthen to a hurricane by early Wednesday and will likely target the Florida panhandle later that day, according to CNN meteorologist Gene Norman.
Accidents, disasters and safety
Andrew Gillum
Continents and regions
Elections and campaigns
Florida
Government and public administration
Natural disasters
North America
Political Figures - US
Politics
Severe weather
Southeastern United States
The Americas
Tropical storms
United States
Weather
Hurricanes
Rick Scott
Gillum was scheduled to campaign in South Florida on Monday and Tuesday. The Florida gubernatorial election is just weeks away, on November 6.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency Sunday and activated 500 Florida National Guard troops in preparation for the storm.
Gillum became Florida's first African-American nominee for governor when he won the Democratic primary in August. He is in a close race against former Rep. Ron DeSantis, who received the high-profile backing of President Donald Trump and won the Republican primary.
Republicans have in the past been critical of Gillum's administration's response to prior storms. The Republican Party of Florida released two ads attacking Gillum specifically on his response to Hurricane Hermine in 2016.
DeSantis' campaign did not immediately return CNN's request for comment.
Scott, who is running for Senate as the Republican nominee, also suspended his campaign activity for the "next few days," a campaign spokesperson told CNN.
CNN reached out to Sen. Bill Nelson, the Democratic nominee facing off against Scott in November, about his campaign plans.
This story is developing and will be updated.
