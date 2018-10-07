Clear

Body found near where Maine teacher went missing

Authorities are trying to identify the body of a woman found Friday in Maine, near the home of a teacher who...

Posted: Oct. 7, 2018 8:24 PM
Updated: Oct. 7, 2018 8:24 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Authorities are trying to identify the body of a woman found Friday in Maine, near the home of a teacher who has been missing for days.

Kristin Westra, 47, disappeared Monday in North Yarmouth, a town of about 3,600 residents in Cumberland County, Maine.

Continents and regions

Maine

North America

Northeastern United States

The Americas

United States

The body was discovered Friday morning and taken to the state medical examiner's office in Augusta, according to the county sheriff's office.

Westra's husband, Jay Westra, posted "My heart is crushed today" to his Facebook page on Friday after the remains were found.

On Wednesday, Capt. Scott Stewart of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said officials received credible information that Kristin Westra was possibly seen on a road not far from the family's home.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events