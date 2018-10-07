Clear
URGENT - Murkowski on Kavanaugh: 'He's not the right man for the court at this time'

(CNN) -- Sen. Lisa Murkowski, an Alaska Republican who is a key swing vote on the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh

Posted: Oct. 5, 2018 6:07 PM
Updated: Oct. 5, 2018 6:07 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Sen. Lisa Murkowski, an Alaska Republican who is a key swing vote on the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh, told reporters Friday she would vote against the embattled Supreme Court nominee. "He's not the right man for the court at this time," she said after her vote against advancing Kavanaugh's nomination.

