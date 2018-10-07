Clear
URGENT - Flake says he'll vote for Kavanaugh

(CNN) -- Sen. Jeff Flake said Friday he anticipates supporting Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in the final Senate vote.

Posted: Oct. 5, 2018 6:42 PM
Updated: Oct. 5, 2018 6:42 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Sen. Jeff Flake said Friday he anticipates supporting Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in the final Senate vote. Asked how he will vote, the Arizona Republican said "yes, unless something big were to change. I don't see what would." Flake had forced a one-week delay and an extended FBI investigation into Kavanaugh.

