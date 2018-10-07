The actress Michelle Williams on being confused with Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child

Say her name, say her name.

The actress Michelle Williams and the singer Michelle Williams look nothing alike, but that doesn't stop them from being mistaken for one another.

It's been happening for years, and in 2016 Williams the chanteuse congratulated Williams the thespian after the former kept getting tagged on Twitter about the latter's Screen Actors Guild nomination for her role in "Manchester by the Sea."

"I'm the 'other' Michelle Williams but congrats to Michelle Williams!" the Destiny's Child member tweeted.

The actress recently spoke to HuffPost about Google surfacing her picture in a search for Destiny's Child members -- a fact a fan recently tweeted about.

"It gets me one step closer to Beyoncé, so I'm pretty good with it," she said. "Now I'll have an ice breaker if I ever get to meet Beyoncé. I'll talk to her about the old days of Destiny's Child. So thank you because I'll obviously be tongue-tied if and when that ever happens, and now I'll know exactly what to say."

The "Venom" star also shared a story she's told before about being mistaken at a concert.

"My daughter is an enormous Stevie Wonder fan, and we went to a Stevie Wonder concert, and when I was in line to pick up our tickets, the guy said, 'No, you're not,' and I said, 'I am. I'm Michelle Williams,' and he said, 'No, you're not.' And I said, 'I really am,' " Williams said. "I showed him my ID, and he said, 'Oh, that Michelle Williams. I just assumed that it was gonna be. ... Oh cool. What?' "