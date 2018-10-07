URGENT - Senate Judiciary Committee receives FBI background file on Kavanaugh

(CNN) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee has received the supplemental FBI background file for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. "Supplemental background file for Judge Kavanaugh has been received by @senjudiciary Ranking Member Feinstein & I have agreed to alternating EQUAL access for senators to study content from additional background info gathered by non-partisan FBI agents," Sen. Chuck Grassley, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, tweeted early Thursday morning.