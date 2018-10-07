Clear

URGENT - Senate Judiciary Committee receives FBI background file on Kavanaugh

(CNN) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee has received the supplemental FBI background file for Supreme Cou...

Posted: Oct. 4, 2018 12:33 PM
Updated: Oct. 4, 2018 12:33 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee has received the supplemental FBI background file for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. "Supplemental background file for Judge Kavanaugh has been received by @senjudiciary Ranking Member Feinstein & I have agreed to alternating EQUAL access for senators to study content from additional background info gathered by non-partisan FBI agents," Sen. Chuck Grassley, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, tweeted early Thursday morning.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events