Aid Indonesia earthquake and tsunami victims

A 7.5-magnitude earthquake rocked the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on September 28th followed by a massive tsunami, which killed more than 1400 people.
Thousands of others have been injured and tens of thousands have been displaced as water smashed into buildings and swept away homes.
The quake and landslides severely damaged roadways, hindering aid workers' access to victims. However, organizations are on the ground providing relief.
You can support these groups by clicking the "Take Action" button.
