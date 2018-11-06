Clear

She's making history as a Muslim woman

Rashida Tlaib, a Muslim American woman who was born and raised in southwest Detroit, has made US history.

Posted: Nov. 6, 2018 11:35 PM
Updated: Nov. 6, 2018 11:44 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

CNN Opinion is curating tweets from commentators on the midterm election.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 48°
Fayetteville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 47°
Scottsboro
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events