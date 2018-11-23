Abortion Fast Facts

Here's a look at some information and statistics on abortion in the United States.

Facts:

January 22, 1973 - Roe v. Wade - The US Supreme Court, in a 7-2 decision, affirms the legality of a woman's right to have an abortion under the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution.

"Partial birth abortion" is a controversial name for intact dilation and evacuation (or extraction). A ban on the procedure was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2007.

Statistics:

The following is the number of abortions reported to the CDC from selected reporting areas (As of April 2018):

2015: 638,169

2014: 652,639

2013: 644,435

2012: 699,202

2011: 730,322

2010: 765,651

2009: 784,507

2008: 825,564

2007: 827,609

2006: 846,181

2005: 820,151

2000: 857,475

1995: 1,210,883

1990: 1,429,247

1985: 1,328,570

1980: 1,297,606

* The totals may fluctuate depending on how many states provide numbers in a given year.

The number of abortions in the United States increased gradually from 1973, then peaked in 1990 and has been on the decline since then.

The abortion ratio increased from 196 per 1,000 live births in 1973 to 358 per 1,000 in 1979 and remained nearly stable through 1981.

The ratio peaked at 364 per 1,000 in 1984 and has steadily declined since then.

2015 Statistics:

2015 is the most recent year for which the CDC has released statistics. The reporting areas for 2015 data are from 49 of the requested 52 areas.

638,169 abortions were reported to the CDC's in 2015. The abortion rate decreased 2% from 2014. There were 11.8 abortions per 1,000 women ages 15-44.

91.1% of 2015 abortions were performed at, or before, the 13th week of gestation and 65% were performed at the eighth week or earlier. Among reporting areas that included medical (nonsurgical) abortion, 24.6% of all 2015 abortions were performed as early medical abortions.