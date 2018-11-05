Clear
SEVERE WX: Tornado Watch View Alerts

Daytime Emmys Fast Facts

Here's a look at the Daytime Emmy Awards, w...

Posted: Nov. 5, 2018 8:40 PM
Updated: Nov. 5, 2018 8:40 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's a look at the Daytime Emmy Awards, which recognize television programming from the hours of 2 a.m. to 6 p.m.

May 5, 2019 - The 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards is scheduled to take place.

Arts and entertainment

Awards and prizes

Emmy Awards

Entertainment and arts awards

Television awards

Television programming

Fast Facts

Celebrity and pop culture

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Health and medical

Health care

Health care facilities

Hospitals

April 29, 2018 - The 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards take place.

2018 Winners (selected):
Outstanding Drama Series: "Days of Our Lives"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: James Reynolds, "Days of Our Lives"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Eileen Davidson, "The Young and the Restless"

Outstanding Morning Program: "Good Morning America"

Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment: "The Talk"

Outstanding Talk Show/Informative: "The Dr. Oz Show

Full list of winners.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events