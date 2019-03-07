Clear
Students walk out of class to protest lack of charges in Stephon Clark's death

Sacramento police officers shot and killed Stephon Clark in his grandmother's backyard because they believed he was pointing a gun at them. After months of investigations, no charges were brought against the officers.

Posted By: By Jay Croft, CNN

Students in Sacramento, California, walked out of class Thursday afternoon and are marching toward the state Capitol, protesting the lack of charges against officers in the fatal shooting of Stephon Clark, CNN affiliate KCRA reports.

Sacramento Police Capt. Norm Leong tweeted that 250 students were involved. "No issues at this time and we are redirecting traffic for them."

Students from Sacramento City College walked out of class around noon, KCRA reported. They were joined by students from C.K. McClatchy High School. They were walking toward downtown at about 2:45 p.m. PT.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced last week she would not file charges against two officers who killed Clark. The unarmed black man was fatally shot in his grandmother's backyard last year.

