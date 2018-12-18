Clear

Alan Greenspan Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan.

Here's a look at the life of former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan.

Personal:
Birth date: March 6, 1926

Birth place: New York, New York

Birth name: Alan Greenspan

Father: Herbert Greenspan, a stockbroker

Mother: Rose (Goldsmith) Greenspan

Marriages: Andrea Mitchell (1997-present); Joan Mitchell (1952-1953, annulled)

Education: New York University, B.S., 1948; New York University, M.A., 1950; New York University, Ph.D., 1977

Other Facts:
Studied music at Juilliard and toured the country playing tenor sax and clarinet with The Henry Jerome Orchestra.

Was a close friend of writer Ayn Rand.

Timeline:
1948-1953 - Works at the National Industrial Conference Board.

1953 - Opens economic consulting firm Townsend-Greenspan & Co. with William Townsend.

1968 - Volunteers for the Richard Nixon presidential campaign.

1974-1977 - Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers.

1977-1987 - After Jimmy Carter is inaugurated as president, Greenspan returns to Townsend-Greenspan & Co.

1981-1983 - Chairman of the National Commission on Social Security Reform.

June 2, 1987 - Is nominated to be Chairman of the Federal Reserve by President Ronald Reagan.

July 31, 1987 - Townsend-Greenspan & Co. formally closes.

August 11, 1987 - Is sworn in as chairman of the Federal Reserve.

September 26, 2002 - Receives the honorary title Knight of the British Empire from Queen Elizabeth II.

November 9, 2005 - Is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President George W. Bush.

January 31, 2006 - Retires as Federal Reserve chairman.

2006 - Opens consulting firm, Greenspan Associates.

September 17, 2007 - Greenspan's book, "The Age of Turbulence: Adventures in a New World," is published.

October 22, 2013 - Greenspan's book, "The Map and the Territory: Risk, Human Nature, and the Future of Forecasting," is published.

