Jon Corzine Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Jon Corzine, former governor of New Jersey.

Personal:

Birth date: January 1, 1947

Birth place: Willey's Station, Illinois

Birth name: Jon Stevens Corzine

Father: Roy Allen Corzine Jr., farmer

Mother: Nancy (Hedrick) Corzine, teacher

Marriages: Sharon Elghanayan (2010-present); Joanne Dougherty (1969-2003, divorced)

Children: with Joanne Dougherty: Jennifer, Joshua, Jeffrey

Education: University of Illinois, B.A., 1969; University of Chicago, M.B.A., 1973

Military: United States Marine Corps Reserves, Sergeant, 1969-1975

Religion: Methodist

Other Facts:

Is the third New Jersey governor to break a leg while in office. Jim McGreevey broke his leg in 2002 and Christie Whitman broke hers in 1999.

Timeline:

1975 - Begins working for Goldman Sachs.

1980 - Is named a partner at Goldman Sachs.

1994-1999 - Chairman and chief executive of Goldman Sachs.

November 7, 2000 - Is elected to the United States Senate.

2001-2006 - United States Senator representing New Jersey.

November 8, 2005 - Is elected governor of New Jersey.

January 17, 2006-January 19, 2010 - 54th Governor of New Jersey.

July 1, 2006 - Orders a government shutdown amid a budgetary impasse between the state legislature and his office. It ends on July 8th.

December 21, 2006 - Corzine signs a bill legalizing same-sex civil unions.

April 12, 2007 - Is seriously injured in a car accident. According to official reports, Corzine's driver was going 91mph in a 65mph zone, and Corzine was not wearing a seat belt.

December 17, 2007 - Signs legislation repealing the death penalty.

November 3, 2009 - Is defeated in his re-election bid by Republican Chris Christie.

March 23, 2010 - Is named CEO of MF Global.

October 31, 2011 - MF Global files for bankruptcy after it is revealed that more than $600 million of customer money is missing.

November 4, 2011 - Corzine resigns from MF Global.

December 2011 - Corzine testifies multiple times before both the House and Senate Agriculture Committees, claiming he does not know where the missing customer money went.

November 15, 2012 - The House Financial Services Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations releases a report saying that Corzine's risky decisions led to the loss of customer funds.

April 4, 2013 - Louis Freeh, bankruptcy trustee for MF Global and former head of the FBI, releases a report blaming the demise of the commodities trading firm on Corzine.

April 23, 2013 - Louis Freeh files a lawsuit against Corzine and two lieutenants at MF Global saying their risky decisions led to the company's bankruptcy and the improper use of the client's money to cover losses.

November 5, 2013 - A bankruptcy judge approves a recovery plan that will allow almost 26,000 customers to collect 100 cents on the dollar of a combined $1.6 billion in lost investments from MF Global.

March 11, 2014 - Corzine's youngest son, Jeffrey Corzine, 31, commits suicide in a Mexico City hotel room.

December 23, 2014 - A New York federal court orders MF Global Holdings to pay restitution in the amount of $1.212 billion, plus a $100 million civil penalty for its subsidiary's misuse of funds.

January 5, 2017 - The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission says a federal court ordered Corzine to pay a $5 million penalty for his role in MF Global's "Unlawful use of customer funds" and his "failure to diligently supervise the handling of customer funds."