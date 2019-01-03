Ibrahim al-Jaafari Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Ibrahim al-Jaafari, former foreign minister and prime minister of Iraq.
Birth date: 1947
Birth place: Karbala, Iraq
Marriage: married, name unknown publicly
Children: five
Education: Mosul University, M.D., 1974
Religion: Shiite Muslim
Al Dawa (formally the Hizb al-Dawa al-Islamiyya or the Islamic Call Party), is a Shia Islamist party with close connections with Iran's clerical regime.
Included Sunni Arab leaders in his new government to help support a modern Islamic state that protects women's rights.
1968 - Joins the Islamic Dawa Party.
1980 - Flees Iraq for Iran in order to escape Saddam Hussein's crack-down on members of the Dawa Party.
1990-2003 - Leader of the London branch of the Dawa Party.
2003 - Returns to Iraq following the fall of Saddam Hussein.
August 2003 - Becomes a member of the Iraqi Governing Council and serves as the Council's first rotating chairman.
2004-2005 - One of two vice presidents in Iraq's interim government.
April 7, 2005 - Iraq's new president, Jalal Talabani, nominates al-Jaafari as prime minister.
May 3, 2005 - Sworn in as Iraq's interim prime minister.
April 20, 2006 - Under pressure from the US, al-Jaafari steps down and agrees to withdraw his nomination for a second term.
May 2006 - Is replaced as prime minister by Nuri al-Maliki.
June 2008 - Is expelled from the Dawa Party after forming a new political party, the National Reform Movement.
August 2009 - Shiite political leaders announce the formation of the Iraqi National Alliance. Al-Jaafari is a member of the coalition.
September 2014 - Becomes foreign minister.
October 25, 2018 - Steps down as foreign minister.
