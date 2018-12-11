Justin Trudeau Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Personal:

Birth date: December 25, 1971

Birth place: Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

Birth name: Justin Pierre James Trudeau

Father: Pierre Elliot Trudeau, former prime minister of Canada (1968-1979 and 1980-1984)

Mother: Margaret (Sinclair) Trudeau

Marriage: Sophie Grégoire (May 28, 2005-present)

Children: Hadrien, 2014; Ella-Grace Margaret, 2009; Xavier James, 2007

Education: McGill University, B.A., 1994; University of British Columbia, B.Ed., 1998

Religion: Roman Catholic

Other Facts:

Trudeau is the first child of a Canadian prime minister to become prime minister himself.

Has worked as a snowboarding instructor, nightclub bouncer and camp counselor.

Regularly boxes.

While campaigning for prime minister, Trudeau endorsed the legalization of marijuana.

Timeline:

April 1972 - During a state visit with Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, US President Richard Nixon makes a prediction: "Tonight, we'll dispense with the formalities," Nixon says. "I'd like to toast the future prime minister of Canada: to Justin Pierre Trudeau."

1998 - Trudeau's brother, Michel Trudeau, is killed in an avalanche while skiing.

1999-2002 - Teaches high school math and French in British Columbia.

2000 - Trudeau's father dies of prostate cancer.

2002-2006 - Chair of Katimavik, a national volunteer service program for young Canadians.

October 14, 2008 - Elected a member of Parliament, representing the Papineau district of Montreal.

May 2, 2011 - Is re-elected.

November 17, 2011 - Strips down to his undershirt, while audience members bid on a lunch date with him, at a charity event for the Canadian Liver Foundation. In 2013, the footage is used by the Conservative Party in attack ads.

March 31, 2012 - Participates in a charity boxing match against Patrick Brazeau, a senator from Canada's Conservative Party. Trudeau is declared the winner.

April 14, 2013 - Is elected leader of the Liberal Party with nearly 78% of the vote.

November 11, 2014 - Releases his memoir, "Common Ground."

October 19, 2015 - The Liberal Party wins 184 of the 338 seats in the House of Commons.

November 4, 2015 - Is sworn in as Canada's 23rd prime minister.

March 10, 2016 - US President Barack Obama welcomes Trudeau and his wife as the guests of honor for the first official Canadian White House visit in 19 years.

November 24, 2017 - Trudeau, on behalf of the Canadian government, formally apologizes to indigenous people in the provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador for the boarding school system, which removed children from their families, culture, and religion.

November 28, 2017 - Trudeau, on behalf of the Canadian government, formally apologizes to members of the country's lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and two-spirit community (LGBTQ2) for systemic discrimination.

June 9, 2018 - During a news conference at the G7 Summit, Trudeau announces that Canada will "move forward with retaliatory measures" on July 1 in response to the US President Donald Trump administration's decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, the European Union and Mexico.

July 6, 2018 - A former newspaper reporter says allegations in an editorial claiming Trudeau groped her at a musical festival 18 years ago are true, but she considers the matter closed. Trudeau said a day earlier that he apoligized at the time and doesn't "feel that I acted inappropriately in any way."

November 12, 2018 - Trudeau tells CNN's Poppy Harlow that he's a feminist: "I am a feminist because a feminist is someone who believes men and women should be equal, and who believes that there's a lot more work to do to get there.'