George Tenet Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of George Tenet, former director of the CIA.
Personal:
Birth date: January 5, 1953
Central Intelligence Agency
Government and public administration
Government bodies and offices
International relations and national security
National security
Politics
September 11
Terrorism
Terrorism and counter-terrorism
Terrorist attacks
Unrest, conflicts and war
US Congress
US federal departments and agencies
US federal government
US government independent agencies
US intelligence agencies
US Senate
Fast Facts
George Tenet
Political Figures - US
Intelligence services
Government departments and authorities
Government organizations - US
Birth place: Flushing, NY
Birth name: George John Tenet
Father: John Tenet, restaurant owner
Mother: Evangelia Tenet
Marriage: A. Stephanie Glakas-Tenet
Children: John Michael
Education: Georgetown University, B.S.F.S., 1976; Columbia University, M.I.A., 1978
Other Facts:
His parents immigrated to the United States from Greece.
Has a twin brother, William.
Timeline:
1978-1979 - Works as research director of the American Hellenic Institute.
1979-1982 - Works at the Solar Energy Industries Association.
1982-1985 - Serves as Legislative Assistant, then Legislative Director, for the office of Sen. John Heinz.
1985 - Becomes a staff member on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.
1989-1993 - Serves as staff director for the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.
1993 - Joins President Bill Clinton's national security transition team.
1993-1995 - Serves as senior director for intelligence programs for the National Security Council.
July 1995 - Appointed Deputy Director of the CIA by President Bill Clinton.
December 16, 1996 - Tenet becomes acting director of the CIA.
July 11, 1997 - Sworn in as Director of the CIA.
April 14, 2004 - Tenet testifies before the 9/11 commission acknowledging mistakes were made and saying that the CIA's failure to stop the September 11, 2001 terror attacks "haunts all of us to this day."
June 3, 2004 - President George W. Bush announces that Tenet has resigned as CIA Director. His last official day will be July 11, 2004.
December 14, 2004 - Is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
2004-2007 - Professor at Georgetown University.
April 30, 2007 - His book, "At the Center of the Storm: My Years at the CIA," is published. In an interview on CBS' "60 Minutes" about the book he denies the use of torture by the United States in post 9/11 interrogations of al Qaeda operatives. Tenet also claims that repeated CIA warnings that a terrorist attack was imminent before 9/11 were ignored, and that senior officials used his "slam dunk" reference about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq to bolster Bush's decision to launch the war.
2007-present - Managing director at investment bank Allen & Company in New York City.
December 9, 2014 - Along with other CIA officials, Tenet publishes an op-ed piece in The Wall Street Journal responding to a report regarding the torturous detention and interrogation techniques used by the US government when questioning suspected terrorists following 9/11.
August 16, 2018 - Former senior intelligence officials, including Tenet, release a statement denouncing President Donald Trump's decision to revoke John Brennan's security clearance. In the letter, the senior officials refer to the decision as "ill-considered" and "unprecedented."