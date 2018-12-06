Clear

Rita Moreno Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of award-winning actress, singer and dancer Rita Moreno.Personal...

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 5:32 PM
Updated: Dec. 6, 2018 5:32 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's a look at the life of award-winning actress, singer and dancer Rita Moreno.

Personal:
Birth date: December 11, 1931

Academy Awards

Arts and entertainment

Awards and prizes

Business and industry sectors

Celebrities

Celebrity and pop culture

Entertainment and arts awards

Media industry

Movie and video industry

Movie awards

Movies

New York (State)

New York City

North America

Northeastern United States

Rita Moreno

United States

Fast Facts

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

The Americas

Birth place: Humacao, Puerto Rico; raised in New York, New York

Birth name: Rosita Dolores Alverio

Father: Paco Alverio, a farmer

Mother: Rosa Maria Alverio, a garment worker

Marriage: Leonard Gordon (June 18, 1965-June 30, 2010, his death)

Children: Fernanda Luisa (October 28, 1966)

Other Facts:
Her parents divorced, and she and her mother moved to New York. Her mother later remarried Edward Moreno.

First began speaking English when she entered elementary school.

She was the first Latina actress to win an Academy Award. She also has six Emmy nominations and two wins, a Grammy and a Tony.

She is one of an elite few known as EGOT winners. They have all won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Believing Judy Garland would win the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for "Judgment at Nuremberg," Moreno did not prepare a speech. Upon winning for her role in "West Side Story," she said, "I can't believe it! Good Lord! I leave you with that."

Her late husband, Leonard Gordon, was also her manager and a retired cardiologist.

Timeline:
1935 - Moves to New York from Puerto Rico with her mother.

November 13-17, 1945 - Broadway debut in the play "Skydrift."

1949 - Moreno is offered a seven-year contract with MGM by studio head, Louis B. Mayer.

May 20, 1950 - Film debut, as Rosita Moreno, "So Young So Bad," is released.

1961 - Attempts suicide with an overdose of sleeping pills in the home of then-boyfriend Marlon Brando.

1962 - Wins the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for "West Side Story."

1972 - Wins a Grammy Award, with Bill Cosby, for Best Recording for Children for "The Electric Company."

1975 - Wins a Tony Award for Best Actress, Supporting or Featured (Dramatic) for "The Ritz."

1977 - Wins an Emmy Award for Outstanding Continuing or Single Performance by a Supporting Actress in Variety or Music for "The Muppet Show," and becomes an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) winner.

1978 - Wins an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress for a Single Appearance in a Drama or Comedy Series for "The Rockford Files."

July 20, 1995 - The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce presents Moreno with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at 7080 Hollywood Blvd.

June 23, 2004 - Is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by US President George W. Bush.

February 25, 2010 - President Barack Obama presents her with the 2009 National Arts Medal at a White House ceremony.

2011 - Tours the country in her one-woman show "Life without Makeup."

June 2013 - Is inducted into the Great American Songbook Hall of Fame.

January 20, 2013 - Honoring Latino culture and art and President Obama's second term, she appears with Chita Rivera, Eva Longoria and many others at the Latino Inaugural 2013; In Performance at the Kennedy Center.

March 5, 2013 - Her autobiography, "Rita Moreno: A Memoir," is published.

January 18, 2014 - Is presented with the Screen Actor's Guild Life Achievement Award.

December 6, 2015 - Is a Kennedy Center Honors recipient.

November 27, 2018 - It is announced that Moreno will join the cast of Steven Spielberg's remake of the film "West Side Story."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 47°
Florence
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 46°
Fayetteville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
Decatur
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 47°
Scottsboro
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events