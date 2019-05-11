Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

28 to remain on Scientology ship in Curacao in measles scare

The Freewinds cruise ship is docked in the port of Willemstad, Curacao Saturday, May 4, 2019. Health officials said only those who already have been vaccinated or have previously had measles will be free to leave the 440-foot (134-meter) ship Freewinds. ( The Freewinds cruise ship is docked in the port of Willemstad, Curacao Saturday, May 4, 2019. Health officials said only those who already have been vaccinated or have previously had measles will be free to leave the 440-foot (134-meter) ship Freewinds.

Dr. Izzy Gerstenbluth said the group is required to stay on the 440-feet Freewinds ship until May 13 because they are still at risk of contracting measles after a female crew member contracted the disease.

Posted: May. 11, 2019 8:51 PM
Posted By: Dick Drayer, AP

Authorities in Curacao announced Saturday that 17 crew members and 11 passengers must stay aboard a ship owned by the Church of Scientology that is under quarantine following a confirmed case of measles.

Dr. Izzy Gerstenbluth said the group is required to stay on the 440-feet Freewinds ship until May 13 because they are still at risk of contracting measles after a female crew member contracted the disease.

He said the remaining crew members and passengers, which totaled 318, are free to leave the ship.

"They are not a threat to anyone anymore, and they cannot become sick anymore," he said.

Church officials have not returned messages seeking comment. According to the church's website, the ship is the home of "a religious retreat ministering the most advanced level of spiritual counseling."

The ship was previously quarantined in St. Lucia and arrived in its home port of Curacao a week ago. Authorities then took 277 blood samples from those who did not have proof of vaccination and sent them to the Netherlands.

Gerstenbluth said the female crew member who was infected had been in Europe and arrived April 17 in Curacao with cold symptoms. Authorities said she got tested for measles, but had already left for St. Lucia by the time the results came back. Officials in Curacao then alerted the government of St. Lucia.

Symptoms include runny nose, fever and a red-spotted rash. Most people recover, but measles can lead to pneumonia, brain swelling and even death in some cases.

More than 700 people in 22 U.S. states have gotten measles this year, with federal officials saying the resurgence is driven by misinformation about vaccines.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events