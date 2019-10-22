Clear

1 hurt in California school shooting

Police are searching for suspect. It's not an active shooter situation.

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 12:10 PM
Updated: Oct 22, 2019 12:14 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) - Police say a shooting at a high school in Northern California has injured one person and set off a search for the suspect.

Santa Rosa police Sgt. Summer Gloeckner told the Press Democrat newspaper that it "doesn't appear to be an active shooter situation."

She says a male victim was injured and being treated at a hospital but didn't release more details about his condition.

Gloeckner says the shooting happened Tuesday morning on the campus of Ridgway High School in Santa Rosa, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) north of San Francisco.

Officials have locked down the school, as well as nearby Santa Rosa High School and the Santa Rosa Junior College.

School district officials couldn't immediately be reached.

