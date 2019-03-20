Watch the Original ABC Broadcast of the Moon Landing, and Moon Walk as it happened

You can watch the original coverage of the launch of Apollo 11 on July 16th, 1969 the moon landing on July 20th, and the first moon walk on July, 21st. Below you can also watch footage of the first moon walk broadcast on TV that has been restored in HD quality video.

ABC Coverage - Apollo 11 Launch

ABC Coverage - The Moon Landing and Moon Walk

First Moonwalk on TV – Restored Video in HD

Original Mission Video as aired in July 1969 depicting the Apollo 11 astronauts conducting several tasks during extravehicular activity (EVA) operations on the surface of the moon. The EVA lasted approximately 2.5 hours with all scientific activities being completed.