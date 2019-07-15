Check out more of our Apollo 11 50th anniversary coverage here. Our next Apollo 11 special airs July 19th at 6:30 p.m.
Related Content
- Watch: WAAY 31 Apollo 11 50th anniversary special
- WAAY 31 Apollo 11 Moon Landing 50th Anniversary Presentation
- WATCH: WAAY 31’s Footprints on the Moon 1989 Apollo 11 20th anniversary special
- NASA's 1st flight to moon, Apollo 8, marks 50th anniversary
- Video: Apollo 11 45th anniversary
- WATCH: WAAY 31’s Dan Shaffer shares his personal Apollo 11 story
- Video: Apollo 11 20th anniversary in 1989
- Apollo 11 anniversary celebrations underway in Huntsville
- Limited Edition 50th Anniversary coin set giveaway
- Video: Apollo 11 moonwalk montage
Scroll for more content...