WATCH: WAAY 31’s Footprints on the Moon 1989 Apollo 11 20th anniversary special

Hosted by former anchors Don Phelps, Heather Burns and others, the Footprints on the Moon special looks at the significant role Huntsville played in this moment of American history.

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 11:51 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Take some time to revisit (or maybe see for the first time) WAAY 31’s 1989 special marking the 20th anniversary to the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Do you remember where you were when man landed on the moon in 1969? If so, share your story with WAAY 31 at newsroom@waaytv.com

Do you remember where you were when man landed on the moon in 1969? If so, share your story with WAAY 31 at newsroom@waaytv.com

