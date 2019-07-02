WAAY 31 New Anchor Dan Shaffer recently visited the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral in Florida to talk with former NASA engineers and contractors who all had a hand in the Apollo 11 moon launch.
While there, WAAY 31’s Mackenzi Hicks and Brittany Collins took Dan to Cocoa Beach to talk about his childhood memories of watching the Saturn V and Apollo 11 liftoffs.
Check out his story in the attached video, and learn more about the role Huntsville played in getting man on the moon in two upcoming WAAY 31 Apollo 11 specials set to air July 15 and July 19. (You also can learn a lot here)
Do you have memories of watching the Apollo 11 mission? We’d love to hear them either in the comments section below or via email to newsroom@waaytv.com
Related Content
- WATCH: WAAY 31’s Dan Shaffer shares his personal Apollo 11 story
- VIDEO: WAAY 31's Dan Shaffer takes Neil Armstrong's Corvette for a spin
- WAAY 31 Apollo 11 Moon Landing 50th Anniversary Presentation
- WATCH: WAAY 31’s Footprints on the Moon 1989 Apollo 11 20th anniversary special
- Video: Apollo 11 moonwalk montage
- Video: Apollo 11 45th anniversary
- Dozens gather at Huntsville library to watch Apollo 11 documentary
- Video: Apollo 11 20th anniversary in 1989
- Video: Apollo 11's one small step
- Video: The flight of Apollo 11