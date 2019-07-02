Clear
WATCH: WAAY 31’s Dan Shaffer shares his personal Apollo 11 story

WAAY 31 New Anchor Dan Shaffer recently visited the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral in Florida to talk with former NASA engineers and contractors who all had a hand in the Apollo 11 moon launch.

Posted: Jul 2, 2019 11:24 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

While there, WAAY 31’s Mackenzi Hicks and Brittany Collins took Dan to Cocoa Beach to talk about his childhood memories of watching the Saturn V and Apollo 11 liftoffs.

Check out his story in the attached video, and learn more about the role Huntsville played in getting man on the moon in two upcoming WAAY 31 Apollo 11 specials set to air July 15 and July 19. (You also can learn a lot here)

Do you have memories of watching the Apollo 11 mission? We’d love to hear them either in the comments section below or via email to newsroom@waaytv.com

