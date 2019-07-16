VIDEO: Global Rocket Launch for Apollo 11 anniversary in Huntsville

As part of the celebration surrounding the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, the U.S. Space and Rocket Center hosted an attempt to set a world record with a Global Rocket Launch.

The launch is set for 8:32 a.m.

From the Space and Rocket Center:

Apollo 11 launched from Cape Kennedy on July 16, 1969, at 9:32 a.m. EDT, carrying Commander Neil Armstrong, Command Module Pilot Michael Collins and Lunar Module Pilot Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin on top of a Saturn V rocket. The Saturn V rocket was 111 meters (363 feet) tall, about the height of a 36-story-tall building. Fully fueled for liftoff, the Saturn V weighed 2.8 million kilograms (6.2 million pounds), the weight of about 400 elephants and generated 34.5 million newtons (7.6 million pounds) of thrust at launch, creating more power than 85 Hoover Dams.

Huntsville, Alabama, also known as the “Rocket City,” is home to NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, where the Saturn V was developed. The launch of Apollo 11 brought the world closer together in a moment of celebration for mankind’s monumental achievement, and 50 years later, Huntsville and Space Camp want your help bringing the world together again to celebrate another awe-inspiring launch—YOUR launch! Join in the worldwide celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch on July 16, 2019 by launching your own rocket! All types of rockets are welcome, and no launch is too small so start spreading the word and get ready to celebrate!