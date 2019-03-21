Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Body found in Wills Creek south in Fort Payne Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Video: The flight of Apollo 11

Video and text from NASA.gov

Posted: Mar. 21, 2019 3:34 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Video and text from NASA.gov:

The story of the first Moon landing in July 1969. Depicts the principal events of the mission, from the launching through the post recovery activities of astronauts Armstrong, Aldrin, and Collins. Through television, motion pictures, and still photography, the program provides an "eyewitness" perspective of the Apollo 11 mission.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events