Video and text from NASA.gov: This video shows Buzz Aldrin descending the lunar module ladder. The video compares existing footage with the partially restored video. The thumbnail image shows the new footage on the left and the old on the right.
Related Content
- Video: Buzz Aldrin sets foot on the moon
- Video: Raising the American flag on the moon
- Watch the Original ABC Broadcast of the Moon Landing, and Moon Walk as it happened
- NASA's 1st flight to moon, Apollo 8, marks 50th anniversary
- WAAY 31 Apollo 11 Moon Landing 50th Anniversary Presentation
- Video: Apollo 11 moonwalk montage
- Video: Apollo 11 45th anniversary
- Video: Apollo 11 20th anniversary in 1989
- Video: Apollo 11's one small step
- Video: The flight of Apollo 11
Scroll for more content...