Clear

Video: Apollo 11's one small step

Text and video from NASA.gov

Posted: Mar. 21, 2019 2:37 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Text and video from NASA.gov:

This video shows Neil Armstrong climbing down the lunar module ladder to the lunar surface. The video compares existing footage with the partially restored video. The thumbnail image shows the new footage on the left and the old on the right.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Few Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events