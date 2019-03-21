Video: Apollo 11's one small step

Text and video from NASA.gov:
This video shows Neil Armstrong climbing down the lunar module ladder to the lunar surface. The video compares existing footage with the partially restored video. The thumbnail image shows the new footage on the left and the old on the right.
