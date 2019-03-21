Video and text from NASA.gov:
NASA marks the 45th anniversary of the first moon landing this month while it takes the steps needed for America's next giant leap to send astronauts to Mars. Mission Video shown is as aired in July 1969 depicting the Apollo 11 astronauts conducting several tasks during extravehicular activity (EVA) operations on the surface of the moon as well as pre-lauch preparations and post launch activities and celebrations.
Related Content
- Video: Apollo 11 45th anniversary
- Video: Apollo 11 20th anniversary in 1989
- Video: Apollo 11 moonwalk montage
- Video: Apollo 11's one small step
- Video: The flight of Apollo 11
- Video: Apollo 11 For All Mankind
- WAAY 31 Apollo 11 Moon Landing 50th Anniversary Presentation
- NASA's 1st flight to moon, Apollo 8, marks 50th anniversary
- Apollo 11 exhibit coming to U.S. Space and Rocket Center
Scroll for more content...