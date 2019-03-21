Clear
Video: Apollo 11 45th anniversary

Video and text from NASA.gov

Posted: Mar. 21, 2019 3:41 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Video and text from NASA.gov:

NASA marks the 45th anniversary of the first moon landing this month while it takes the steps needed for America's next giant leap to send astronauts to Mars. Mission Video shown is as aired in July 1969 depicting the Apollo 11 astronauts conducting several tasks during extravehicular activity (EVA) operations on the surface of the moon as well as pre-lauch preparations and post launch activities and celebrations.

