Video: Apollo 11 20th anniversary in 1989

Video and text from NASA.gov:
Apollo 11: 20th Anniversary
The Apollo 11 Mission which culminated in the first manned lunar landing on July 20, 1969 is recounted. Historical footage of preparation, takeoff, stage separation, the Eagle Lunar Lander, and the moon walk accompany astronauts Michael Collins, Buzz Aldrin, and Neil Armstrong giving their recollections of the mission are shown.
