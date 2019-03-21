Video and text from NASA.gov:
A documentary of the Apollo 11 launch, lunar landing and exploration and return to earth which included a stay in quarantine
Related Content
- Video: Apollo 11 For All Mankind
- Video: Apollo 11 moonwalk montage
- Video: Apollo 11 45th anniversary
- Video: Apollo 11 20th anniversary in 1989
- Video: Apollo 11's one small step
- Video: The flight of Apollo 11
- WAAY 31 Apollo 11 Moon Landing 50th Anniversary Presentation
- Apollo 11 exhibit coming to U.S. Space and Rocket Center
- Photo: Huntsville Celebrates Apollo 11 Splashdown -- July 24, 1969
Scroll for more content...