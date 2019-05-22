VIDEO: WAAY 31's Dan Shaffer takes Neil Armstrong's Corvette for a spin

With the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing approaching, WAAY 31 has sent a team to the Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral to take you behind the scenes of the making of history.

And they’re having a little fun, too.

Tune in to WAAY 31 on Friday to see our Dan Shaffer take Neil Armstrong’s original Corvette Stingray out for a spin. It’s the vehicle Armstrong received after he, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin returned to Earth.

Go to waaytv.com/moonlanding for more stories on Huntsville’s vital role in the mission to the moon, and how the area plans to celebrate the anniversary.