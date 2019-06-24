U.S. Postal Service releasing stamp of Huntsville man's photo to celebrate moon landing anniversary

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing on July 20, 1969, the U.S. Postal Service will be releasing two stamps commemorating the historic milestone.

The first stamp shows a photo of Buzz Aldrin on the surface of the moon, and the second shows a photo of the moon taken by a Huntsville man, Gregory H. Revera, in 2010. It has the lunar landing site marked off.

The two stamps will be released on July 19. For more information, click HERE.