UAH, Huntsville Museum of Art, more set Apollo 11 celebrations

UAH and the Huntsville Museum of Art recently announced events to coincide with the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing and Huntsville's role in it.

UAH

Sunday, July 14, 2 to 5 p.m.

Open House: UAH M. Louis Salmon Library Special Collections and Archives

The UAH Library Archives and Special Collections invite the north Alabama community to enjoy an afternoon of Apollo history from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will include behind-the-scenes tours of the archives, a showing of documentary “When We Were Apollo.” The film's producer Zach Weil will give a brief talk. There will be an opportunity to record personal memories of the Apollo 11 mission and a history exhibit curated by UAH Archives and Special Collections staff. Light refreshments with a 1960s theme will be served. This event is free and open to the public.

July 15-19

Unguided Tours: Von Braun Research Hall, UAH campus

The North Alabama community is welcome to take unguided tours of Von Braun Research Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Posters line the walls of VBRH to chronicle the 20 years Dr. Wernher von Braun lived in Huntsville. Copies of Dr. Wernher von Braun's speech to the Alabama Legislature creating the UAH Research Institute will be available.

Saturday, July 20

Fireworks Display: UAH campus – 50th anniversary of the lunar landing

A fireworks show beginning at 8:30 p.m. will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing. The North Alabama community is invited to park on the UAH campus for the show, which is expected to last 10 minutes.

Huntsville Museum of Art

The Huntsville Museum of Art (HMA) is celebrating the 50th anniversary of man’s first step on the Moon with the exhibit A New Moon Rises, which will feature dynamic images of the Moon captured by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC). The exhibit will be on view through August 11.

A New Moon Rises is a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian that will feature 51 large-scale and highly detailed photographs of the Moon taken by the LROC from 2009 to 2015. The LROC was originally designed to prepare NASA for future human missions to the Moon but is now used to explore our closest celestial neighbor. Since its launch, the LROC has taken over a million photographs of the Moon.

The images display dynamic views of the Apollo landing site, cavernous craters, and vast mountain ranges. These photos presented scientists with the opportunity to study the Moon and how much it has changed since astronauts walked on its surface. For example, LROC scientists have discovered small lava flows that are evidence the Moon may have been volcanically active as recently as 100 million years ago and young faults that suggest the Moon is tectonically active today.

A New Moon Rises focuses on six themes: Global Views, Exploration Sites, Discoveries, Vistas, Topography, and Craters. Organizers sorted through thousands of photos taken by the LROC and used these themes to ascertain which photos to display in the exhibit. Visitors will get an up-close look at the surface of the Moon and chance to experience just a sample of what those astronauts first encountered in 1969.

A New Moon Rises was developed by the National Air and Space Museum’s Center for Earth and Planetary Studies and the School of Earth and Space Exploration at Arizona State University. The national tour is organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES).