Photo: Huntsville Celebrates Apollo 11 Splashdown -- July 24, 1969

Check out this photo of Huntsville after the moon landing from NASA.gov. Read NASA’s caption below, see the full-size image here, and see even more photos here

“This week in 1969, city officials carry Wernher von Braun, the first center director of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, on their shoulders during a celebration in downtown Huntsville following the completion of Apollo 11 -- the first crewed lunar landing. Marshall worked with companies across America to build the Saturn V launch vehicle that sent astronauts to the moon. The NASA History Program is responsible for generating, disseminating, and preserving NASA’s remarkable history and providing a comprehensive understanding of the institutional, cultural, social, political, economic, technological, and scientific aspects of NASA’s activities in aeronautics and space. For more pictures like this one and to connect to NASA’s history, visit the History Program’s webpage.

