We've been asking people where they were when men landed on the moon, and we've gotten some great answers back!
Some people were in Huntsville watching on TV in their living rooms and some people were actually able to experience the liftoff firsthand.
Here are some of the answers we received:
"It was unbelievable. Just unbelievable. How could this be? How is this actually happening?" said a woman who told us she was watching from her living room.
Gary Wicks saw the liftoff from a safe zone at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
"Just a big ball of smoke and a lot of fire and you waited a few seconds and you could feel the concussion from the ignition," said Wicks.
David Rabb was in western Florida at Eglin Air Force Base with his brother, and he watched from the TV.
"I was all excited, jumping up and down. It was a great event," he said.
John Rankin said he was with the astronauts in spirit.
"I was with them in spirit. I felt so much that I was there right with them. I can't tell you where I really was. I have no memory," said Rankin.
Peggy Wicks was in her hotel room in Cape Canaveral, Florida watching from her window.
"It was just a very important part of my life...Most miraculous thing that's ever happened to me," she said.
Check out our Apollo 11 50th anniversary stories here. To watch our Apollo 11 specials, click here and here.
Related Content
- People in North Alabama describe where they were when men landed on the moon
- Photos: Apollo 11 moon landing mission
- WAAY 31 Apollo 11 Moon Landing 50th Anniversary Presentation
- Huntsville students get hands-on education about moon landing
- Watch the Original ABC Broadcast of the Moon Landing, and Moon Walk as it happened
- Huntsville’s Saturn V rocket gets a fresh look for Apollo 11 moon landing anniversary
- U.S. Postal Service releasing stamp of Madison man's photo to celebrate moon landing anniversary
- Huntsville-based Dynetics working with NASA to land astronauts back on the moon
- NASA sold moon landing footage to an intern for $218. Now, the tapes could sell for millions
- NASA's 1st flight to moon, Apollo 8, marks 50th anniversary