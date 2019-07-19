People in North Alabama describe where they were when men landed on the moon

We've been asking people where they were when men landed on the moon, and we've gotten some great answers back!

Some people were in Huntsville watching on TV in their living rooms and some people were actually able to experience the liftoff firsthand.

Here are some of the answers we received:

"It was unbelievable. Just unbelievable. How could this be? How is this actually happening?" said a woman who told us she was watching from her living room.

Gary Wicks saw the liftoff from a safe zone at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

"Just a big ball of smoke and a lot of fire and you waited a few seconds and you could feel the concussion from the ignition," said Wicks.

David Rabb was in western Florida at Eglin Air Force Base with his brother, and he watched from the TV.

"I was all excited, jumping up and down. It was a great event," he said.

John Rankin said he was with the astronauts in spirit.

"I was with them in spirit. I felt so much that I was there right with them. I can't tell you where I really was. I have no memory," said Rankin.

Peggy Wicks was in her hotel room in Cape Canaveral, Florida watching from her window.

"It was just a very important part of my life...Most miraculous thing that's ever happened to me," she said.

