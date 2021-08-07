NASA recruiting for yearlong simulated Mars mission

NASA is looking for people to take part in a year-long Mars simulation mission.

It's set to begin in Fall 2022.

The simulation will help NASA study how highly motivated people respond under a long-duration, ground-based simulation. The goal is to prepare for some of the challenges they expect in future missions to the Moon and Mars.

“The analog is critical for testing solutions to meet the complex needs of living on the Martian surface” said Grace Douglas, lead scientist for NASA’s Advanced Food Technology research effort at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. “Simulations on Earth will help us understand and counter the physical and mental challenges astronauts will face before they go.”

There will be three one-year Mars surface simulations based at NASA's Johnson Space Center. Each mission will consist of four crew members living in a 1,700-square-foot module called Mars Dune Alpha. It will simulate challenges of a mission on Mars, including resource limitations, equipment failure, communication delays and more. Crews may be asked to perform tasks like spacewalks, scientific research, use of virtual reality and robotic controls and exchanging communications.

If you're interested to become a part of the mision, NASA is looking for someone is who is healthy and motivated. They need to be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident who doesn't smoke and is between the ages of 30 to 55.

A master’s degree in a STEM field such as engineering, mathematics, or biological, physical or computer science from an accredited institution with at least two years of professional STEM experience or a minimum of 1,000 hours piloting an aircraft is required. Candidates who have completed two years of work toward a doctoral program in STEM, or completed a medical degree, or a test pilot program will also be considered. Additionally, with four years of professional experience, applicants who have completed military officer training or a Bachelor of Science in a STEM field may be considered.

