NASA Administrator to discuss Artemis program in Huntsville

The head of NASA is heading back to the Rocket City to discuss NASA's planned return to the Moon by 2024.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine will visit Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC) on Friday, August 16, along with Rep. Robert Aderholt, Rep. Mo Brooks, Rep. Scott DesJarlais and Rep. Brian Babin.

Bridenstine will outline Marshall's role in the Artemis program. Last month, Dr. Lisa Watson-Morgan was named as the program manager for NASA's Human Landing System. The 30-year veteran engineer and manager will oversee the "rapid development of the lander that will safely carry the first woman and the next man to the Moon's surface in 2024."

Watson-Morgan previously served as deputy director of the Engineering Directorate at Marshall. The Huntsville native also received “a master's degree in industrial and systems engineering in 1994 and a doctorate in engineering management in 2008, both from the University of Alabama in Huntsville.”

“Lisa’s appointment to this key role not only reflects NASA’s confidence in her visionary leadership, but confidence in the proven expertise and world-class capability that define Marshall’s contributions to safely landing humans on the Moon and launching complex spacecraft to the Moon and Mars,” said Marshall Director Jody Singer.

In addition to overseeing the testing of the landing systems and conducting crewed demonstrations, Watson-Morgan will also “further manage lunar landing system integration with the Orion deep space crew vehicle, launched by the Space Launch System, that will carry Artemis explorers to and from the Gateway lunar orbital platform.”

The day before he arrives in Huntsville, Bridenstine will visit the Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans to meet with members of the SLS program and view progres on the core stage of the rocket involved in the Artemis 1 lunar mission.